Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 12 Cases Recorded

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has analysed 1 064 PCR tests as at 18 hours this afternoon.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

· Six cases detected following screening done in a dormitory under sanitary surveillance with strict quarantine protocols put in place.

· One case recorded through Contact Tracing exercise.

· Four cases detected in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

· One case detected following a routine test in a health care unit.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 988 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and 1 270 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 696 active cases to date.