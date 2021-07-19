Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 39 Positive Cases Out of 2 844 Pcr Tests

18 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 2 844 PCR tests yesterday, 17 July 2021. The test results were obtained late at night.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

· 19 cases detected through Contact Tracing exercise.

· 18 cases detected in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

· Two cases detected on Day 7 in quarantine.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 976 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and as at yesterday afternoon, 1 264 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has as at date 690 active cases.

