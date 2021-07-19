Tanzania: Covid-19 Third Wave Intense, Warns VP

THE Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango has stressed on the need for Tanzanians to work hard while adhering to necessary precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic, which is ravaging the global health system.

Speaking during his tour of Kigoma region, Dr Mpango called upon Tanzanians to pray for the nation and its leaders, for them to continue working diligently in bringing development to wananchi.

"I have directed leaders from the regional, districts, wards all the to village level to emphasize on the need for people to take precautions against this disease," Dr Mpango said.

Inaugurating the Nyaruyoba Health Centre in Kibondo District, the VP told the people who gathered there that the third wave of Covid-19 had crossed in Kigoma region and it was among ten regions with the most patients.

He pointed out that before July 10th, this year the region had recorded 18 patients, noting that the third wave looks very intense as compared to two previous waves.

Dr Mpango urged members of the public not to take for granted the advice given by health experts on containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

"We should be very keen in following all the advice, so that we don't perish. Let's teach our children to frequently wash their hands with clean running water and soap without getting tired," noted the VP.

Dr Mpango encouraged people to stick to prayers so that God can relieve the country from adverse effects brought by the disease.

He applauded the residents of Nyaruyoba for their efforts of bringing development to the area through the construction of the health facility with a capacity of serving over 19,000 people within the ward and other neighbouring areas.

When he was on the way to Kibondo, the vicepresident made a stopover at Nyakitonto in Kasulu District and listened to concerns from the residents, including park rangers brutality based on the claims of invading the Kagerankanda forest reserve.

According to the residents of Nyakitonto they have been using the area to run their various daily economic activities.

The VP ordered for an immediate solution to bring to an end any further conflicts between the people and the department of tourism and natural resources in the district.

He warned the park rangers against taking matters into their own hands, instead he said, they should let proper organs to resolve any arising conflicts.

At Makere Village, Dr Mpango affirmed the commitment of the government was to connect Kigoma and other regions through a tarmac road network to benefit the residents of the area.

Regarding ending water woes facing the residents of the village, the Minister for Water Mr Jumaa Aweso said they intend to drill water wells in the village beside the ongoing 45-litre well project being undertaken in collaboration with Development Partners (DPs).

Dr Mpango also made a stop at Busunzu in Kibondo district and assured the residents that the government will continue executing all social services projects, including the construction of roads, health centres, primary schools and water infrastructure.