Tanzania: DPP Drops Money Laundering Case of Six People

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has dropped the money laundering charge in the economic trial of six people allegedly linked with theft of 164,160,000 litres of diesel valued at 246bn/- at Kigamboni area in Dar es Salaam.

This was revealed at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court last Friday when the trial came for mention. State Attorney Ester Martin told Senior Resident Magistrate in Charge Godfrey Isaya that the DPP decided to drop the charge as per section 91 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA).

She informed the court that the DPP, under the provision in question, would not further prosecute the accused persons in respect to the charge of money laundering. Under the circumstances, therefore, the accused persons would face only three counts.

After the court had endorsed the DPP's decision, the trial attorney made substitution of the charge sheet and read over the remaining counts to the accused persons. They include damaging property used for the purpose of providing necessary service, stealing and occasioning loss to a specified authority.

The accused persons were not allowed to enter a plea to the charges because the case falls under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act. The magistrate reminded them that his court still lacked jurisdiction to entertain anything, including the question of bail.

He said that the case against the accused persons would be tried by the Economic, Corruption and Organized Crime Division of the High Court. The lower court could try the matter only upon securing consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Following the decision of the DPP, however, the accused persons will be entitled to bail, which will be issued by the High Court. The court adjourned the case to July 29, 2021, for mention, as investigations into the matter are incomplete.

The accused person in the trial are Didacus Chacha (43), a resident of Kibada in Kigamboni, Lulu Kayombo (35), who resides at Kunduchi Mtongani, Lilian Kileo (58), a resident of Mbezi Beach, Amri Mzee (45), who resides at Ikwiriri and Ashrafu Karwani (51), a resident of Jet Lumo.

Prosecuting, the trial attorney told the court that on September 1, 2019 at Tungi area within Kigamboni District in Dar es Salaam Region, the accused persons damaged the pipeline used for supply of diesel, the property of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA).

He alleged that on between September 1, 2019 and May 31, 2021 at Tungi area in Kigamboni District, by willful acts, the accused persons caused the TPA to suffer a pecuniary loss of 500m/-

The court heard that on May 31, 2021 at Tungi area within the district, all accused persons stole 164,160,000 litres of diesel valued at 246bn/-, the property of Oil Market Companies.