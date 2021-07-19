Tanzania: Simba Sign Off, Relegation Sucks Trio

SIMBA signed off emphatically with a 4-0 win over Namungo FC, while the whirlwind of relegation sucked in Ihefu and JKT Tanzania who unfortunate to join Gwambina and Mwadui at the First Division League next season.

The two teams were sentenced to the relegation hell, the fate of two others; Mtibwa Sugar and Coastal Union hangs in balance after landing into a play-off den.

To regain the Premier League ticket, the Morogorobased Mtibwa Sugar and Tanga's Coastal Union must clear their play-off hurdles by beating the First Division teams.

Therefore Coastal Union will face Pamba FC while Mtibwa Sugar will lock horns with Transit Camp FC on July 21st. The return leg will take action on July 24th.

JKT Tanzania bowed out of the Premier League on a winning note as Nurdin Mohamed converted a spot kick to a goal in the 12th minute and Shaban Mgandila doubled for his club at 85th minute and thus sealed a 2-1 final-day victory over Mtibwa Sugar at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Mtibwa Sugar bagged their consolation goal through George Makanga in the 55th minute of the game.

On their side, Ihefu FC lost against Kinondoni Municipal Council by 1-0 at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

However, Charles Ilanfya was a KMC man who pocketed victory at the 81st minute of the game and took Ihefu to Division One league. Despite JKT Tanzania pocketing a victory yesterday, they were not saved from a relegation sentence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

JKT have therefore collected a total of 39 points while Gwambina and Ihefu pocketing 35 points each.

While other clubs were weeping after being relegated, Simba SC celebrated their four consecutive titles looking forward to fulfilling their dream of winning 10 consecutive Mainland Premier League trophies.

Leaving aside Simba SC being crowned their title yesterday and four clubs were demoted from the top league; there was a battle of who will be the top scorer between John Bocco, Chris Mugalu, Medie Kagere and Prince Dube (Azam).

In a stiff battle, Simba SC emerged victorious against Namungo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam by punishing them 4-0.

Mugalu scored a brace in the 24th and 67th minutes, Kagere scored in the 19th minute, and Bocco ended the goal festival by converting a last-minute spot-kick.

Following Simba's hefty victory enabled their skipper Bocco to pick a golden boot after bagging 16 goals, followed by Mugalu, who lodged 15 goals, Dube pocketing 14 and Kagere 13 goals.

At Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga Coastal Union punished Kagera Sugar 3-1.

Coastal Union bagged their goals through Abdul Suleiman who scored a brace for his club in the 2nd minute through a spot kick and 59th minute; Mtenje Albano scored coastal other goal in the 16th minute while Kagera Sugar consolation goal was pocket by Hassan Mwaterema in the 19th minute.

In another encounter in Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya the host Mbeya City punished Biashara Mara United 4-0.

Juma Luizio walked off the pitch with a hat trick that he bagged in the 25th, 46th and 49th of the game after Siraji Juma 10th scored the opening goal.