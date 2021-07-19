Nigeria: Gridlock On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, As Muslims Prepare for Sallah Celebration

19 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There is heavy traffic gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday, following heavy influx of vehicles occasioned by travellers exiting and entering Lagos for the global Sallah celebrations.

Tuesday and Wednesday has been declared as public holidays by Federal Government to observe the annual Eid- el Kabir by Muslims across the globe.

Eid al-Adha, Arabic for Festival of the Sacrifice, is one of the latter holidays celebrated among Muslims.

Muslim faithful often commemorates the day with the slaughtering of rams.

Most civil servants also seized the eve to travel out as the state Secretariat was a shadow of itself as workers, mostly junior did not turn up for work expected to be done on a half day duty.

Despite joint efforts by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and other agencies like the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), the building gridlock still stretched to Mobil Gas Station outbound Lagos and Mountain Top University for those moving in to Lagos.

Motorists got stranded along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway since the early hours to beat the anticipated usual gridlock commonly experienced during festivity periods, especially on the eve of such festival.

The situation was also compounded as a result of large buyers who stormed Kara Cattle Market around the long bridge, Lagos-Ogun border line, to shop for rams and cows for the Sallah celebration as well as various pockets of broken down vehicles.

Passengers were also stranded as transport operators hiked fares. Some passengers trekked long distances to get to their destinations

The popularly commercial motorcyclists, known as "Okada" riders were seen making brisk business commuting wiling and desperate passengers out of the traffic quagmire.

It was gathered that for instance, a ride from the Long Bridge to Berger that normally goes for N200 for each passenger was hiked to N500, while a ride from Mowe to Berger, rose from N500 to N1,000.

An officer of the FRSC, who did not want to be mentioned, said the situation is overwhelming due to activities of traders, Lorries and truck that brought rams from the North.

According to him, there was limited space for buyers to park in the market, considering the number of lorries and rams available for sale as well as the state of the market.

Also checks by Vanguard also showed large number of air travellers with families, who stormed Murtala Muhammed Local Airport, Ikeja, were seen in a rush to catch available flight to their various destinations.

Details later...

RELATED NEWS

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X