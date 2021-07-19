Nigeria: Covid-19 - Kano Complies With Govt's Directive, Suspends Sallah Festivities

In compliance with the federal government's placing of six states including Kano State on red alert over the third wave of COVID-19, the state government has suspended all Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) festivities.

The state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, who announced this in a statement, however, said that the Eid Prayers would be held in all the five Emirates and mosques across the state.

Garba said the development was part of the measure adopted by Nigeria, like most parts of the African continent now facing a COVID-19 third wave after detecting the more transmissible Delta variant.

According to him, "the red alert allows authorities in the affected states to restrict celebrations and gatherings to a minimum, particularly the traditional Durbar (Hawan Sallah) which is marked by colourful horse riding events watched by large gatherings.

"Members of the public are however urged to observe the safety protocols that involve use of face masks, hand washing, and distancing during Eid prayer," the Commissioner, Garba said.

