South Africa: The Week - Life Esidimeni Tragedy Inquest Launches and Children's Rights to Digital Privacy Discussed

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

The NPA will launch the long-awaited Life Esidimeni inquest, children's right to privacy in the digital sphere is discussed, the Steve Biko Centre for Bioethics launches its inaugural lecture and Democracy Works hosts an intergenerational dialogue.

On Monday, 19 July, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will launch its joint inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy that resulted in the death of 144 mentally ill patients. The inquest will be before Judge Mmonoa Teffo at the North Gauteng High Court, will run until 23 July and will be live-streamed here. Find out more about Life Esidimeni here.

On Tuesday, 20 July, the Centre for Children's Rights will host a webinar on children's rights to privacy in the digital sphere in Africa. (Photo: medium/Wikipedia)

On Tuesday, 20 July, the Centre for Children's Rights will host a webinar on children's rights to privacy in the digital sphere in Africa. The discussion will take place at 11am and is part of the centre's #Tech4Rights campaign looking at new technologies in different aspects of human interaction and their impact on human rights.

Later on Tuesday, between 4pm and 5.15pm, the Steve Biko Centre for Bioethics at the University of the Witwatersrand...

