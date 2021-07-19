Swaziland: eSwatini Crisis - Time to Rethink Governance and Allow Multiparty Democracy

18 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tatenda Mazarura and Arnold Tsunga

In response to the police and army violence against protesters in Eswatini, the Southern African Human Rights Defenders Network has written to SADC asking for inclusive negotiations to introduce democracy and human rights and making nine key 'asks' as the basis for a sustainable and just resolution to the crisis.

Deadly protests erupted in Eswatini after a decree by King Mswati III on 24 June 2021 banning citizens from sending petitions to parliamentarians to demand democratic reforms. The ban fuelled protests in the country's two largest cities of Manzini and Mbabane, with demonstrators calling for King Mswati III to step down and allow for a transition to democracy. Buildings connected to King Mswati III were reportedly torched by protesters.

Some have called for the king to open multi-stakeholder talks to reflect on democratic reforms. The king is understood to have dug in to say such an approach amounts to negotiating with terrorists and has invoked Covid-19 lockdown measures as a pretext to clamp down on the revolt and impose a curfew strictly and brutally enforced by the military.

In apparent unprecedented panic, the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Troika has deployed a mission whose objective remains unclear and unfocused. The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X