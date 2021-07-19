Kenya: Third Ship Docks at Lamu Port With Cargo From Zanzibar

The Lamu Port on Thursday received the third vessel since it opened on May 20, signalling what officials say is a vote of confidence in the facility from the shipping industry.

The MV AMU 1, which docked in Kililana, Lamu West, had sailed from Zanzibar. It had a consignment of 62 containers belonging to CMA CGM Shipping lines - 41 forty-footers and 21 twenty-footers, equivalent to 103 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

The consignment contained mostly agricultural products from Zanzibar, said Joseph Tonui, the Kenya Revenue Authority's (KRA) regional coordinator in charge of the Southern Region.

Mr Tonui described the cargo's arrival as a vote of confidence in the port by the shipping industry.

"The dream of making Lamu the port of choice for exports, imports and as a transshipment hub is becoming a reality," he said.

KRA has deployed new Integrated Customs Management Systems at the port to ensure faster cargo clearance and enhance turnaround time in a move to secure competitive advantage in the shipping industry and pull more business to the port.

"In addition, the management of KRA has deployed experienced officers to offer efficient customs services to support the budding business at the new port," he said.

"We will continue to support and facilitate international trade as well as working closely and partner with industry players that include shipping lines, importers, exporters, clearing agents and logistics to enhance trade and generally market the new port."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Trade Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He encouraged other shipping lines to use the port and direct the biggest vessels to be served at the facility given that it has greater capacity, an efficient customs clearance process and has waived transshipment fees.

The arrival of the MV AMU 1, said Lapsset Regional Manager Salim Bunu, was a key milestone for the facility.

Mr Bunu thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for his support in ensuring the port achieves its objective.

"I'm happy that today the Lamu Port has received its third ship since its opening. This is a key indication that the facility is a reality," he said.

"I' m confident the operationalization of the port will tilt the economic scales not only in Lamu but Kenya as a whole."

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the government had done what it could to ensure the region enjoys peace and stability so that port activities are carried out uninterrupted.

He said the government had deployed adequate security across the region and assured port users that their security was guaranteed.

The improved road network, he noted, had contributed immensely to greater security.

"Lamu is safe. For all port users, I can assure you that your security is guaranteed," he said.

President Kenyatta opened the port on May 20 this year in an event coinciding with the docking of the first ship, the MV CAP Carmel from Singapore.