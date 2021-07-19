Kenya: Third Ship Docks at Lamu Port With Cargo From Zanzibar

16 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kalume Kazungu

The Lamu Port on Thursday received the third vessel since it opened on May 20, signalling what officials say is a vote of confidence in the facility from the shipping industry.

The MV AMU 1, which docked in Kililana, Lamu West, had sailed from Zanzibar. It had a consignment of 62 containers belonging to CMA CGM Shipping lines - 41 forty-footers and 21 twenty-footers, equivalent to 103 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

The consignment contained mostly agricultural products from Zanzibar, said Joseph Tonui, the Kenya Revenue Authority's (KRA) regional coordinator in charge of the Southern Region.

Mr Tonui described the cargo's arrival as a vote of confidence in the port by the shipping industry.

"The dream of making Lamu the port of choice for exports, imports and as a transshipment hub is becoming a reality," he said.

KRA has deployed new Integrated Customs Management Systems at the port to ensure faster cargo clearance and enhance turnaround time in a move to secure competitive advantage in the shipping industry and pull more business to the port.

"In addition, the management of KRA has deployed experienced officers to offer efficient customs services to support the budding business at the new port," he said.

"We will continue to support and facilitate international trade as well as working closely and partner with industry players that include shipping lines, importers, exporters, clearing agents and logistics to enhance trade and generally market the new port."

He encouraged other shipping lines to use the port and direct the biggest vessels to be served at the facility given that it has greater capacity, an efficient customs clearance process and has waived transshipment fees.

The arrival of the MV AMU 1, said Lapsset Regional Manager Salim Bunu, was a key milestone for the facility.

Mr Bunu thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for his support in ensuring the port achieves its objective.

"I'm happy that today the Lamu Port has received its third ship since its opening. This is a key indication that the facility is a reality," he said.

"I' m confident the operationalization of the port will tilt the economic scales not only in Lamu but Kenya as a whole."

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the government had done what it could to ensure the region enjoys peace and stability so that port activities are carried out uninterrupted.

He said the government had deployed adequate security across the region and assured port users that their security was guaranteed.

The improved road network, he noted, had contributed immensely to greater security.

"Lamu is safe. For all port users, I can assure you that your security is guaranteed," he said.

President Kenyatta opened the port on May 20 this year in an event coinciding with the docking of the first ship, the MV CAP Carmel from Singapore.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X