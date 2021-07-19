Kenya: Instead of Taxing Telecom Services Focus on Growth

17 July 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
editorial

Kenya and Tanzania have joined Uganda in introducing prohibitive taxes on telecommunications services. Kenyans will be paying more for data as the telecom industry passes on the cost of an increase in excise duty payable on data. While Uganda has finally retreated from a disastrous sin tax on social media services in favour of a more lucrative levy embedded in the pump price for fuel, the Treasury could not resist the temptation of imposing a 12 percent tax on airtime.

Tanzania, on the other hand, followed in Uganda's footsteps to introduce a tax on mobile money transactions.

These taxes partly reflect the fiscal crisis governments in the region are grappling with. Yet, as experience has shown, these taxes might yield much for the pain they inflict on consumers and, in the extreme, might even result in a drop in aggregate revenues for the sector if consumers are forced into foregoing, or cutting back on their consumption of mobile telephone services. Uganda has been in this space before and that is what probably informed the recent change of tack.

East Africa's treasury secretaries are probably going for the telecommunications sector because it is tantalisingly low-hanging fruit. Yet targeting it is likely to kill the wave of innovation that would have positioned the economies for a faster rebound.

Imposing an additional tax on any sector during the current lockdowns is also detrimental. With the majority of people confined at home and continuity in learning increasingly dependent on the ability to have data, telecommunications is no longer a luxury but an essential service. Imposing taxes that make the service less affordable is akin to shooting oneself in the foot since the ripple effect will manifest in less pleasant ways.

Mobile telephony and the value-added services that come with it have been transformational for Africa and it is not surprising that the continent leads in the usage of mobile money. In a region of poor physical infrastructure, mobile telephony leaped over physical constraints, accelerating economic velocity in previously unimagined ways. Mobile money is the only way hundreds of millions on the continent interface with any formal financial service.

Taxing mobile telephony and its associated services is not inherently wrong. In a largely informal economic setting, taxing telephone services may as well be the only way of bringing informal players into the tax loop. The question is, how much tax is a fair tax on the sector and the user?

The double-digit rates aside, there are also philosophical questions to deal with. Excise duty on calling credit can be defended because it creates value. What value is created when one simply deposits or receives money into their mobile money account? And in a situation where calling credit is used as a currency to pay for other services, what are the likely knock-on effects of the tax down the line?

Unless well-coordinated, taxes on the sector can also disrupt regional initiatives such as the One Network Area, if a differential between partners diverts international traffic to neighbours. Government technocrats need to be more creative and stimulate private sector consumption and business growth.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X