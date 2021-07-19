Kenya: Mombasa's Forgotten District Chokes Under Neglect, Insecurity

Likoni is the poorest constituency in Mombasa County despite the devolution of functions to regional governments, residents say.

Despite affordable housing in Likoni, it remains one of the most unappealing areas due to runaway insecurity, garbage and sewage menace along the Likoni to Lunga Lunga Highway.

Mr John Owenga, a resident of Mombasa, says he dreads living in Likoni.

"Likoni is a no for me. It has cheap housing, but security is wanting. The prices of the houses are good but I would rather stay in Kisauni. There is nowhere safe in Likoni. Wherever you are you are at risk of being mugged," Mr Owenga told Nation.Africa

Likoni is notoriously and historically insecure, a feature it shares with Kisauni, where mugging, drug abuse and rape are common.

But Likoni MP Mishi Mboko says crime is not peculiar to the constituency and some places are worse.

"Kisauni is equally not safe. Those who commit crimes in Kisauni are the ones that come seeking refuge in Likoni. In any rural urban setup, we expect such challenges," she said.

She, however, exuded confidence that with upcoming infrastructure developments like the Dongo Kundu Bypass and the Special Economic Zone (SEZ)w the constituency will become an industrial hub for investors.

"We are hoping to have the SEZ in Dongo Kundu, which is on course and will expand the industrial sector of Likoni. Initially, most of the industries were on the island. The bypass will boost the economic status of this part of Mombasa," she said.

Mr Salim Rashid, a resident of Shika Adabu, says he admires some of the developments in neighbouring Kwale County.

"There is a need for jobs and the creation of more opportunities. Development without jobs is meaningless. Nothing can run if there is no money in people's pockets," Mr Rashid said.

Joblessness among young people, he said, is fuelling crime in the area.

Mr Shaban Mwakea, a resident of Shika Adabu, said it is sad that Likoni leaders do not understand what residents want.

"Likoni is indeed a forgotten district of Mombasa. There are fewer opportunities for the youth. Families have no hope, whereas in neighbouring Matuga constituency, there are notable developments," he said.

"Our leaders have failed to work with the community in fighting crime. There is scarcity of water, lack of investments, dimming the hopes of many youths in the area."

When the Likoni footbridge was completed, traffic and congestion in the Likoni channel reduced drastically, easing movement of humans and vehicles. The Likoni ferry crossing was a nightmare for motorists but is now much better with reduced congestion.

Previously, the 500-metre crossing was an uncertain trip for the over 300, 000 people and 6,000 motorists.

The risks here were not just from a ferry stalling in the middle of the channel but also from losing personal belongings to pickpockets or being run over by a truck.

Ms Mboko, however, rejects the claim that the area is neglected, arguing that her constituency is now better than what it was a few years ago.

Through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the area now has Mishi Mboko Primary and Secondary Schools and Timbwani Mixed Secondary School.

The constituency also boasts about 80 roads built in partnership with the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra), increasing access to remote parts of the sub-county.

"I have rehabilitated primary and secondary schools in Likoni that had asbestos roofing, built perimeter walls and renovated toilets at several institutions. We have a new classroom and administration block at Mwahima Secondary school," Ms Mboko said.

She said that The constituency has grown, she said, as there are educational facilities, including a technical and vocational training institute.

Poverty has affected children and young people disproportionately, preventing them from finishing school and finding work, leaving many idle and unable to pursue their dreams, including getting university education.

Likoni supplies the largest workforce on Mombasa island, and it also caters for the housing needs of most of them. A majority of residents engage in informal activities like hawking and stone quarrying, and as casual labourers at the port of Mombasa.

With meagre incomes of between Sh200 and Sh500 per day, it is not enough to afford food and rent one room.

In addition, Likoni has the largest informal settlement in Mombasa where newcomers attempt to make a start in life in the city. Just like many other informal settlements, it is close to work areas on the island and has low-cost housing.

Bedsitters rent for about Sh5,000, one-bedroom apartments for as low as Sh8,000, two-bedroom houses Sh16,000 and three-bedroom house goes for at least Sh27,000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We cannot all be equal. In Likoni we cater for all. There are cheaper houses and even high-end houses for anyone who desires. We have grown in status too," Ms Mboko said.

Because of the expansion of the Mrima, Shonda, Manyatta, Shika Adabu and Mtongwe health facilities, residents of Likoni constituency no longer need to cross the ferry to seek health services elsewhere

"Our mothers have been successfully delivering at our facilities, especially at Mrima, which came in handy when there was a health workers' strike in 2017," Ms Mboko added.

Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal, an aspiring governor in the 2022 elections, proposed that Likoni be turned into a municipality under a town manager.

"Assisted by a board, they need to understand the needs of locals, turn them into development plans and address them. This will allow residents to determine their own development needs," he said.

He added: "This is not to suggest that we are creating another layer of bureaucracy. We are borrowing the best practice used elsewhere. Kisumu County has a city manager, Adala Wanga, who runs Kisumu City. The same happens in Ukunda, Kwale County. Why not try it?"