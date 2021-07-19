Kenya: Mutinda Wins First Leg of Jgf Series in Machakos

Royal Nairobi Golf Club's Ryan Mutinda emerged best in a field of 56 juniors during the first leg of the 2021 Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) golf series at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course over the weekend.

The 15-year old Mutinda fired an impressive 82 gross to claim the top prize in the 13 years and over with handicaps category, beating Elvis Muigwa by three shots, with Kevin Maina on 88 gross finishing third. This particular category had the largest entry of 36 players in the event sponsored by JGF.

In the 12 years and under with handicaps, Mwathi Gicheru also from Royal shot 94 gross to win ahead of Hentash Shah on 102 gross, while finishing in third place was Andrew Gathere who posted 106 gross.

In the eight years and under with no handicaps, Jordy Okal shot 72 gross to win ahead of Mathew Kibet on 86.

There was stiff competition in the nine to 11 years category where Ishaq Taher emerged top with 56 gross, beating Ryan Kivui by four shots, while in the 12 years and above with no handicaps, and who played only nine holes, Peter Masaka topped the list with 47 gross followed in second place by Elvis Ngolobe.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Machakos Golf Club captain Joe Mboya thanked JGF for having brought the event to the area.

"This is the first time ever Machakos is hosting a national junior event and we truly appreciate having been chosen to be the host of the first leg," he said.

Mombasa County's mMnister for Gender, Youth, Sports and Culture, Innocent Mugabe, who accompanied the 15 juniors from Mombasa, who are under the sponsorship of the County courtesy of Governor Ali Hassan Joho, said the County will continue supporting junior golfers.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Ikinu Wambugu posted 80 gross to emerge the overall winner of the Kenchin Junior Golf tournament, which attracted a field of 146 juniors, including 84 from the hosting club.

Taking the 17 to 21 category title with an impressive score of 67 nett was P. Waiharo, with B. Kinyua also with 67 nett winning the 14 to 16 category, while D.Killinkoy was second on nett 70. The girls winner in that category was Cherish Wachira with 70 nett.

In the 13 years and under, Andy Gathere posted 67 nett to win ahead of M.Gicheru on 68 after beating J. Manji of Muthaiga on countback. Bellinda Wanjiru fired an impressive 69 nett to emerge the best girl in that category.

In the non-handicap category 14 years and above, Kiyule Kivuvani won with a score of 101, two shots better than Ibrahim Taheer, with Ishmael Taheer coming home third on 106 gross. The girls title went to Cynthia Auma on 113 gross.

The 11 to 13 winner was K. Wissanji after posting 111 gross and the girls winner was Cherono Kipkorir.

J. Ngeera won the nine to 10 years section on 50 gross as K. Muthomi claimed the girls title with a score of 55 gross. The seven years and under winner was N.Macharia on 60 gross, while Jayden Okeyo won the six years and under.

In the putting competition for six years and below, the winner was Theo Kyle and the seven to eight winner was Zani Makau.