Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly One Million People Fully Vaccinated

19 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 913,076 people have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, including 802,124 who got two doses and 110,925 just one as they had already been infected, reads the latest figures of the Health Ministry.

Besides, 37,602 vaccines were administered on July 18, including 16,961 first doses and 20,641 boosters.

2,385,176 vaccines have been administered since the launch of the national jab drive last March 13, including 153,052 first shots and 802,124 boosters.

3,538,909 people have so far registered on the national vaccination evax.tn.

