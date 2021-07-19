South Africa: DA Welcomes the Vaccination Rollout Plan of the Social Development Sector

press release

The DA welcomes the Department of Social Development's (DSD) announcement that the Social Development Sector will commence its vaccination rollout plan from today, Monday 19 July 2021.

The vaccination rollout plan will include all front-line workers within the Social Development sector namely: the Early Childhood Development (ECD) workforce irrespective of the centers' registration status and category; all social service professionals within the public, private and NGO sectors; community development practitioners; and frontline staff within DSD, South African Social Security Agency, National Development Agency and South African Council for Social Service Professions.

This is victory for all civil society organizations, in particular the ECD sector, who have been relentless in their collective call for vaccinations within the Social Development Sector.

The DA encourages the sector to get vaccinated as it is important for their own safety and the vulnerable South Africans they continue to selflessly serve with kindness and dedication.

