South Africa: It Is Abundantly Clear That South Africa Needs a New Social Compact, and Urgently

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Judith February

Our country has always been broken. The year 1994 provided us with a brief respite and we wrought what was called a 'miracle'. Deep down we all knew that while the foundation was laid, there was plenty of work to be done. Now, we need to remind ourselves that we have failed dismally to bring about a just society in which every individual can fully enjoy the rights of citizenship.

a.

between you and me

how desperately

how it aches

how desperately it aches between you and me

so much hurt for truth

so much destruction

so little left for survival

where do we go from here

your voice slung

in anger

over the solid cold length of our past

how long does it take

for a voice

to reach another

in this country held bleeding between us *

This past week has been deeply painful. Where do we go from here?

We all feel the collective sorrow of a country torn apart. But the sorrow is also deeply personal for all of us who live in this beleaguered, beautiful place. Much has been written about the violence unleashed last week. Whispers of a coup d'etat and an insurrection were...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

