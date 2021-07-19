South Africa: It Is Abundantly Clear That South Africa Needs a New Social Compact, and Urgently

Our country has always been broken. The year 1994 provided us with a brief respite and we wrought what was called a 'miracle'. Deep down we all knew that while the foundation was laid, there was plenty of work to be done. Now, we need to remind ourselves that we have failed dismally to bring about a just society in which every individual can fully enjoy the rights of citizenship.
a.
between you and me
how desperately
how it aches
how desperately it aches between you and me
so much hurt for truth
so much destruction
so little left for survival
where do we go from here
your voice slung
in anger
over the solid cold length of our past
how long does it take
for a voice
to reach another
in this country held bleeding between us *
This past week has been deeply painful. Where do we go from here?
We all feel the collective sorrow of a country torn apart. But the sorrow is also deeply personal for all of us who live in this beleaguered, beautiful place. Much has been written about the violence unleashed last week. Whispers of a coup d'etat and an insurrection were...