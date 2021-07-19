South Africa: Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams On Rebuilding Vandalised Radio Stations

19 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams welcome pledges and donations towards rebuilding community radio stations that were vandalised during recent spate of looting in the country. The affected community radio stations, whose equipment has been reported damaged or looted, include Alex FM, Ntokozo FM, Mams FM and Westside FM.

"As the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies, and the custodian of broadcasting policy in country, we acknowledge the contribution made by the public to rebuild these community radio stations, which play an important role in disseminating relevant and necessary information to listeners," said Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The Minister describe the destruction of infrastructure as an infringement on the rights of others. "Our resources are stretched already and the massive cost to replace infrastructure associated with rebuilding damaged infrastructure means that the delivery of other services will be hampered. It will take many years before the destroyed public and business infrastructure can be rebuilt," said Minister Ndabeni- Abrahams.

Significant communications infrastructure has been vandalised, including network towers in some parts of the country. The department met with mobile operators to assess the nature of vandalism of network towers. The purpose of the meeting was to also explore collaborative efforts aimed at protecting communications infrastructure and deploy mop-up operators to affected areas.

The telecommunications sector has been plagued by the destruction of network towers, resulting in network operators incurring billions of rands in replacements costs.

"It is regrettable that much-needed network infrastructure is being destroyed. The country currently needs resilient and high-speed connectivity for every citizen, to enable them to participate meaningfully in the digital economy. Furthermore, mobile telephony is crucial in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic", added Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams.

