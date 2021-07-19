South Africa: Gauteng Legislature On the Passing of Bongani Gxilishe

press release

Gauteng COGTA and Human Settlements portfolio committee saddened by the passing of HOD Bongani Gxilishe

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance & Human Settlements sends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr Bongani Gxilishe, who sadly passed away on Friday the 16th July.

Mr Gxilishe worked closely with the Portfolio Committee in his position as the Head of Department (HOD) at the Gauteng Department of CoGTA. He displayed utmost dedication and passion in serving the people of Gauteng in ensuring development within local government through the various programs he led and implemented. At the time of his passing, HOD Gxilishe led implementation of the mobile Covid_19 vaccination drive in municipalities. This program is ensuring a large number of the Gauteng population from disadvantaged communities are transported to vaccination centres to receive their injections.

Portfolio Committee Chairperson Kedibone Diale says the untimely death of HOD Gxilishe is a heart-breaking loss not only to his immediate family and friends, but to the entire local government structure and the community at large. Gauteng has already suffered a huge loss of remarkable leaders due to the Covid_19 pandemic; lives that can never be recovered nor replaced. We pray for comfort, healing and restoration in the face of this great tragedy.

May the soul of HOD Gxilishe rest in eternal peace, he shall forever be remembered and honoured for his great works.