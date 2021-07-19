South Africa: Gauteng Legislature On the Passing of Bongani Gxilishe

19 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng COGTA and Human Settlements portfolio committee saddened by the passing of HOD Bongani Gxilishe

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance & Human Settlements sends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr Bongani Gxilishe, who sadly passed away on Friday the 16th July.

Mr Gxilishe worked closely with the Portfolio Committee in his position as the Head of Department (HOD) at the Gauteng Department of CoGTA. He displayed utmost dedication and passion in serving the people of Gauteng in ensuring development within local government through the various programs he led and implemented. At the time of his passing, HOD Gxilishe led implementation of the mobile Covid_19 vaccination drive in municipalities. This program is ensuring a large number of the Gauteng population from disadvantaged communities are transported to vaccination centres to receive their injections.

Portfolio Committee Chairperson Kedibone Diale says the untimely death of HOD Gxilishe is a heart-breaking loss not only to his immediate family and friends, but to the entire local government structure and the community at large. Gauteng has already suffered a huge loss of remarkable leaders due to the Covid_19 pandemic; lives that can never be recovered nor replaced. We pray for comfort, healing and restoration in the face of this great tragedy.

May the soul of HOD Gxilishe rest in eternal peace, he shall forever be remembered and honoured for his great works.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X