South Africa: Condolences for MP Boitumelo Joyce Maluleke

Parliament has extended its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Member of Parliament, Boitumelo Joyce Maluleke, who passed away on Friday and her husband on Saturday.

The couple passed away due to COVID-19 related illness.

Maluleke joined the National Assembly in 2015 as an African National Congress representative from Limpopo.

She served in various Parliamentary Committees, including the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs; Ad-Hoc Committee on the Filling of Vacancies in the Commission for Gender Equality; Powers and Privileges Committee; Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and People with Disabilities; and the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, Performance Monitoring and Evaluation.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo, said Parliament has once again been robbed of a devoted public representative with an untiring commitment to the service of the people of this country.

"Maluleke pursued her work with enthusiasm to advance the oversight programme of the committees she served. Her passing is a stark reminder of the viciousness of the virus, and we are deeply saddened.

"We pay homage to her legacy of integrity as a lifelong activist. May the soul of Ms Maluleke rest in eternal peace," the Presiding Officers said.

They reiterated the call for South Africans to continue to adhere to all COVID-19 health protocols.

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities said Maluleke was a dedicated member of the committee who was driven by, among other things, a keen interest on the rights of women, youth and people with disabilities, and a deep spirit of patriotism.

Maluleke served on the committee since its inception in the sixth Parliament in 2019.

Committee chairperson, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, described Maluleke as a hard worker, who played a remarkable role in the gruelling process of shortlisting and interviewing suitable candidates to fill vacant positions in the National Youth Development Agency.

This was a process that was followed by a joint meeting of the committee and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services that recommended 17 candidates for consideration by both Houses of Parliament and sent to the President.

"Maluleke was a dedicated servant of the people who distinguished herself by her shining glory of many attributes. She took the work of the committee very close to her heart and the committee relied on her insights and wisdom.

"The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the Maluleke family and relatives. May her soul rest in eternal peace," said Ncube-Ndaba said.