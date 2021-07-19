South Africa: Cele to Assess Law Enforcement Efforts in KZN

19 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will today, visit businesses and shopping complexes in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, affected by wide spread looting during last week's campaign of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

"The purpose of the visits is to assess law enforcement efforts to maintain law and order, and ensure that calm has been restored in the affected communities," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

Cele will visit Liberty Mall in Pietermaritzburg, followed by Pavilion Mall in Westville and Gateway, which is also situated in Durban.

