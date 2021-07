Tunis/Tunisia — 6 more deaths caused by coronavirus had been recorded over the past 24 hours in the governorate of Tozeur, bringing the toll to 201, said Head of Health Programmes Foued Barani.

During the same period, 63 more infections had been reported from 143 tests, bringing the caseload to 10,208 including 790 active cases, he stated to TAP.

35 patients are currently staying at the local hospitals, 5 of whom in ICUs.