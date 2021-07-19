Tunisia: About 50 Tunisian Undocumented Migrants Held in Libya - FTDES

Tunis/Tunisia — About 50 Tunisian undocumented migrants have been held in June and July in Libya, Information Officer at the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) said Monday.

In a statement to TAP, Ben Amor called on behalf of the families of these migrants whose fate is still unknown, the President of the Republic and the Foreign Affairs Minister to take action in this case and get information on the detainees.

the migrants' families are in a difficult psychological state due to the lack of information about their children, he pointed out.

About 9 youths including 2 girls, had set sail from Djerba Island last June 19 on board of a makeshift boat and they had been intercepted by Libyan Coast Guards, one of the migrants' parents said.

"Due to the lack of information from the Tunisian Consulate in Libya, we are still seeking further sources of information to learn about the fate of our children," he indicated.