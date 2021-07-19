South Africa: Police Target Looting Instigators and Handlers of Stolen Goods While Warning Against Further Unrest

analysis

After more than a week of violence and destructive lawlessness, South Africans in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have spent the weekend cleaning up and rebuilding what was destroyed. In the aftermath, law enforcement have directed their attention to recovering looted property and arresting the instigators of the violence.

Minister of Police, Bheki Cele visited businesses and shopping malls that have been affected by the looting, in Durban and Pietermaritzburg on 19 July. The purpose of the visit was to monitor and maintain law and order in KwaZulu-Natal and ensure calm has been restored to the affected communities, SAPS said in a statement.

Cele spent the weekend engaging with community members in Phoenix, Bhambayi and Zwelisha in KwaZulu-Natal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by Ministers Bheki Cele of Police, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula of Defence, Ayanda Dlodlo of State Security and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihke Zikalala on an oversight visit in Ethekwini, KwaZulu-Natal assessing the impact of recent public violence and the deployment of security forces. Elmond Jiyane/GCIS. 16/07/2021

On Saturday, Cele said he had increased policing in Phoenix, northwest of Durban, to improve safety and end vigilante acts.

"80 public order police officers have been deployed to assist local police and work together with members...