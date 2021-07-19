Zimbabwe: CAF Champions League Draw Set for August 15

PREMIERSHIP football champions FC Platinum will next month know what they will be up against in the CAF Champions League when the draw is conducted on August 15.

The platinum miners were given another opportunity to embark on the African Safari on account of having been the last team to win the ticket after domestic football failed to kick-off last year due to Covid-19.

And CAF executive committee has set August 15 as the date for the draw of both the Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

The CAF executive committee, which met in Morocco over the weekend, agreed that the CAF club football season resumes on September 10.

They also resolved that the bids to host the interclub finals will be opened in November.

Zimbabwe, however, will not be represented in the Confederation Cup, for the second year running.

However, in the absence of a competitive league, the Pure Platinum Boys have a tough task in the African Safari.

ZIFA last week was advised to slow down in their quest for a special waiver to continue with the Chibuku Super Cup after the latest bid was turned down by the Sports Commission.

This comes as the country is battling a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Premiership champions, FC Platinum, and Black Rhinos Queens also suffered a blow as their requests for special waivers to begin preparations for CAF interclub competitions were also not successful.