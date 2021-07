Blessed Gomana (23) of house number 10108, Kuwadzana Phase 3 in Harare has been missing since July 14, 2021 when he left his home for Mbudzi Round-about where he intended to get transport to his aunt's home in Chivhu.

Anyone with information leading to his whereabouts, please notify any nearest police station or Blessed's brother, Tapiwa Gomana on +263 77 298 7515