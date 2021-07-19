Zimbabwe: Tino Kadewere Back for Pre-Season Preparations

Pixabay
...
19 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

ZIMBABWE international Tino Kadewere is among the group of 27 players from Olympique Lyon that have embarked on a week-long training camp in Spain.

Lyon are now two weeks into their pre-season and are looking to step up preparations in Spain where they will face Villarreal on Thursday at Pinatar Football Centre as part of the training camp.

They are looking to wind up their tour with another friendly match, against Sporting Club de Portugal, on Sunday.

Kadewere is hoping to feature in these friendly matches after he missed the action at the weekend when Lyon hosted FC Villefranche Beaujolais and Germany Bundasliga side, Wolfsburg.

The 25-year-old, who had a refreshing off-season holiday at home, is looking forward to an improved second season in the French top tier league.

Kadewere is in his second season at Lyon and missed his team's last two games of the 2020/21 championship due to a muscle injury.

His side narrowly missed out on the Champions League spot after finishing fourth.

The Zimbabwean striker started his debut Ligue 1 season on fire after scoring seven goals between October and December.

However, he was plagued by injuries that affected his form as he finished the season on 10 goals. The former Harare City star weighed in with three assists in 33 matches for Lyon.

Kadewere is expected to play a bigger part in Lyon's campaign this year, following the departure of their main striker Memphis Depay.

The Dutch forward joined Spanish giants Barceona following the expiry of his contract. Another key Lyon player Houssem Aouar has also been linked with a move to England, where Arsenal and Liverpool are reported to have expressed interests.

Lyon now have a new coach, Peter Bosz, who replaced Rudi Garcia, who had brought Kadewere to the club.

Kadewere said being close to his family during the off-season break gave him strength to kickstart the new season on a high

Olympique Lyon training camp squad:

Lopes, Pollersbeck, M. Barcola, D. Da Silva, Denayer, Diomande, Dubois, Gusto, Henrique, Koné, Lukeba, Marcelo, Aouar, Caqueret, F. Da Silva, Jean Lucas, H. Keita, Thiago Mendes, Thomas, B. Barcola, Bossiwa, Cherki, Cornet, Dembélé, Kadewere, Slimani, Toko Ekambi.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X