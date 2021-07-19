Zimbabwe: Police Ban Carrying of Traditional Weapons in Harare

19 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Columbus Mabika

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has banned the carrying of weapons that might cause public disorder or breach of peace in Harare, in terms of section 4 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) Chapter 11:23).

In a statement this morning, Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said some of the prohibited weapons included catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, stones, daggers and any traditional weapon that would cause public disorder or breach of peace.

Insp Mwanza said districts where violent crimes were prevalent included Harare central, Harare Suburban, Mbare, Harare South and Chitungwiza.

"The belief is informed by an escalation in violent crimes such as murder, assault, armed robbery and rape in the five police districts," he said. "We, therefore, want to safeguard peace in our communities and get rid of marauding criminals.

"The orders, therefore, prohibit the carrying of such weapons within the said police districts for a period of three months, that is, from July 15 to October 15."

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

