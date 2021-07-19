Zimbabwe: World Triathlon Level One Coaching Course for Zimbabwe

AS Triathlon Zimbabwe prepares to hold a World Triathlon Level One coaching course in September, the national association is hoping the initiative will help increase the numbers in the sport.

The course to cater for nine coaches will run from September 13 to 17 in Harare.

The course will include one month online pre-course work, five-day interactive practical course and two weeks to complete and submit an assignment to World Triathlon.

Triathlon Zimbabwe vice president and national coach Pamela Fulton said they received funding from the Olympic Solidarity to hold the course.

"Yes, we have received Olympic Solidarity funding to hold a World Triathlon Level One coaching course.

"A World Triathlon facilitator will be coming from South Africa to lead it. The course will have a maximum of nine coaches and will run from September 13 to 17.

"It will consist of a month's online pre-course work on the WT education Hub, followed by the five day course which requires 100 percent attendance and two weeks post course to complete an assignment in order to qualify," said Fulton.

Fulton said they are hoping this would also help generate more interest to the sport and increase their numbers.

"In return these coaches will be expected to bring new athletes to our events and be involved in our sport for many years," said Fulton said.