Zimbabwe: Costa Back in Poland

FORMER Zimbabwe national football team player Costa Nhamoinesu has returned to Poland where he began his professional career in Europe more than a decade ago.

The 35-year old defender has joined Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala (TSP), a club which was recently relegated from the Polish topflight, the Ekstraklasa, after finishing bottom of the 16-team league.

TSP will this season be playing in the Fortuna 1 League, which is the second-tier of Polish football. Nhamoinesu is on the twilight of his career and he signed a one-year contract with the club.

The defender has already joined his teammates and featured in a pre-season friendly match against topflight side Wisla Kraków at the weekend. He was a second half substitute in the 1-1 draw.

TSP are looking to bounce back into the Polish topflight and are excited to have Nhamoinesu in their books.

"From Zimbabwe, through the Vistula, Lubin and Praga to Bielsko-Biala. From a boy from the ghetto, to an experienced fighter Costa Nhamoinesu, welcome to TSP," the club said on Twitter.

Nhamoinesu is no stranger to Poland where he started his European career in 2007 after signing for KS Wisla "Ustronianka" from Masvingo United.

The dreadlocked defender then moved to Zaglebie Lubin the following year and spent five years. He attracted the interests of Czech Republic giants Sparta Prague, where he established himself as a legend of the club.

His last stint was in India with Kerala Blasters where he spent eight months between October 2020 and June 2021. TPS have hailed Nhamoinesu's experience on their website.

"In Prague he is a legend, he played more than 200 matches for Sparta, of which he was captain. He is classified among the best foreigners they have played in the Premier League.

"His European career began here in the Beskydy Mountains. As a 22-year-old, he joined KS Wisla "Ustronianka", and after half a year he was spotted by Lubin, where he spent five years, played 120 games, was promoted to the Premier League and left in 2013 for Sparta Prague.

"He won the 2014 Czech Championship and Cup, also won the national cup in 2019/20, played in the Champions League qualifiers, and in 2014 and 2015 in the Group Stage of the Europa League. He played more than 200 games for the Prague team and also served as the team's captain.

"In the fall of 2020, he signed with Kerala Blasters from the Indian Super League, where he played 16 games and scored two goals. He is a nine-time Zimbabwean representative.

"He is a centre-back, left-legged defender whose experience will be considerable in the Fortuna 1 League. He signed a one-year contract with Podbeskidzi. Costa - welcome to Podbeskidzi!" the club announced on their website.