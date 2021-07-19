Zimbabwe: Semwa Dam to Transform Rushinga's Fortunes

19 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Daniel Chigunwe Mash Central

The completion of the Semwa Dam project in Rushinga is expected to bring an end to perennial drought challenges that are experienced in the district.

Speaking on the side lines of a recent tour of Semwa Dam site in Rushinga, legislator Cde Tendai Nyabani applauded Government's commitment towards the speeding up of the construction which will capacitate ongoing projects like Chimhanda Irrigation scheme.

"The completion of the dam is going to address the issue of droughts irrigation water will be available all year round. Other spin offs include the nutritional benefits from fish and green vegetables, especially given how relish is a serious challenge here.

"Cash availability to the community, town development and intensive land use are some of the major benefits the dam is going to offer this district," said Cde Nyabani.

The dam, which has a capacity of sustaining about 12000 ha of irrigation land is expected to be complete by 2023.

Rushinga district information officer Mr Kudakwashe Vhenge said Government estimates a total cost of $3,4 billion for the whole project.

"The Semwa Dam project is wholly funded by the Government of Zimbabwe through Treasury. The project was allocated $750 million in 2021 and the total estimated cost is $3.4 billion.

"During a recent tour, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Anxious Masuka promised to speed up the project which is now at 40 percent completion to at least get completed by December 2022," said Mr Vhenge.

Read the original article on The Herald.

