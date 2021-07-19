Zimbabwe: Musona Unveiled, Happy With New Challenge

WARRIORS' skipper Knowledge Musona says he is excited to be in Saudi Arabia and is ready for the fresh challenge.

Musona passed his medicals and subsequently signed a two-year-old contract with Al-Tai football club. He was unveiled by the club over the weekend.

Speaking for the first time since his move, Musona expressed his excitement on his Twitter page.

"I am very happy with this opportunity to be in Saudi Arabia and play for this club. I thank everyone from the club and the city of Hail for the warm welcome. I can't wait to see the fans in the stadium soon. New challenges and new beginnings," he posted.

The 31-year-old midfielder also paid tribute to his former Belgium clubs.

"I am excited for my new chapter with Al-Tai FC. I would like to thank my former team RSC Anderlecht for the opportunity they gave me. I also wish to express my sincere gratitude to KAS Eupen for the wonderful two seasons we spent together," he said.

A Saudi Arabian journalist in response tipped Musona to excel in the league.

"My talented friend; you will be the hard number in Al-Tai Men's Club, you will be an ambassador of your dear country in the Saudi Football league, which represents the strongest league of the Yellow Continent," he wrote.

While a Zimbabwean Learnmore Mupangani based in that country was also excited to have his skipper.

"Welcome Akhoya "brother" so many Zimbabweans here in Saudi Arabia. We are happy and proud to have you, now is the right time for me to choose a club to support and for one reason... You," he said.

Another Arabian said Musona should emulate other African professionals who have well in their league.

"We have wonderful memories with football professionals in Africa, and you are among them Al-Taie fans wish to see your creativity," he said.