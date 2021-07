The Ministry of Health has received 453,600 doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines today donated by the United States of America.

Health Minister, Lia Tadesse received the vaccines at Bole International Airport from Geeta Pasi, US Ambassador to Ethiopia.

US has pledged to provide 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Ethiopia, it was learned.

So far, Ethiopia has vaccinated over 2 million of its citizens.