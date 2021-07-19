Namibia: 'Family Matters' to Explore Religion, Finances, Marriage and Travel

Goethe — Institut Namibia, in collaboration with StArt Art Gallery, will present a takeaway exhibition for the 'Family Matters - Familiensachen' project on 28 July at 6PM (CAT) online via Zoom.

This project was initiated by the Goethe-Institut Namibia in late 2019 and explores various aspects of the social family unit in seven African countries.

In collaboration with their respective Goethe-Instituts, creative content producers in Angola, Burkina Faso, DRC, Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda and South Africa worked to record and tell the stories of 29 families covering subjects from religion and finances to marriage and travel. Featuring are five families from Namibia in short videos.

The content of this project is showcased online via the Goethe-Institut Namibia website, as well as in the form of a 'pocket exhibition' or zine (a small-circulation, self-published pamphlet). With the intensity of the pandemic in Namibia and the inability to host a traditional exhibition, this pamphlet functions as a takeaway exhibition that can be collected and explored in conjunction with the website.

"Photographs and films depicting Africans are inescapably tied to colonial histories, when they were first used to create patronising and problematic depictions to satisfy an ethnocentric and western gaze. Over the past few decades, this narrative has been challenged by creative producers living on the continent, who have taken these mediums and re-moulded them. The fragments of this project, brought together here, are all part of this growing body of respectful representation and self-reflection," said Helen Harris & Gina Figueira from StArt Art Gallery.

The online launch will consist of a virtual walk-through of the zine followed by a walk-through of the website and a discussion with some of the participating content creators.

Interested attendees are invited to collect a zine ahead of the exhibition from 19 July at the Windhoek branch of Goethe-Institut, located 1-5 Fidel Castro Street. Those in Swakopmund: can contact Lendl Izaaks on WhatsApp: +264811273286.

Moongo Family based in Windhoek. (Photograph by Lloyd Zandberg)