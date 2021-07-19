Namibia: First Drive-Through Vaccination Station to Open At Windhoek Showgrounds

19 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The first vaccination drive through station at the Windhoek Showgrounds will start operations on Tuesday, 20 July.

This initiative which is powered by Gondwana Collection Namibia, the Gondwana Care Trust, FNB

Namibia, Vaccines for Hope and supported by several private companies, will allow people to get vaccinated in the safety of their own vehicle.

According to Gondwana, vaccinations will be done Tuesdays to Sundays, from 10:00 to

18:00 on a first-come, first-served basis, with the exception of front-line workers who will be given priority if they arrive in uniform or an official vehicle (police, medics, firefighters etc).

No pre-bookings required and walk-ins are also welcome, they added.

According to Gondwana, Tuesday will kick off with only Sinopharm vaccines, and Astra Zeneca and possibly other vaccines will be added as soon as Ministry of Health receives those vaccines.

"In these darkest of hours, we need each other. It is in these trying times that the true character of our nation will be tested - the real fiber of our society. We need to reach out. Therefore, please bring Ouma and Oupa or your vulnerable neighbour or maybe your housekeeper's Oupa and Ouma. We hope to make a small contribution to society's heroes like all front line workers and emergency first responders, who might only have weekends to get vaccinated," Gondwana's Managing Director, Gys Joubert, said.

"If you want to help our overworked front line workers, get vaccinated. If you want to help our overflowing hospitals, get vaccinated. If you want to save lives and livelihoods, get vaccinated. If you want your children to have a better future than our current reality, get vaccinated," Joubert said.

Download the vaccinations forms prior to your visit at the drive-through vaccination station or bring along N$5.00 per person cost contribution for the vaccination forms, payable at the entrance.

Interested individuals or companies who would like to support this initiative financially or in kind are welcome to contact the Gondwana Care Trust's Silke Ahrens at [email protected].

Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist.

