Angola: Cabo Verde Wants to Optimize Bilateral Relations With Angola

18 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lobito — The President of Cabo Verde, Jorge Carlos Fonseca, expressed this Sunday, in Angola's coastal Province of Benguela, his country's willingness to optimize bilateral relations with Angola, through strategic partnerships.

Speaking to the press, after a visit to the Cabo Verdean community in Benguela, the president pointed out some axes in the economic sector as very important to leverage the partnership between the two states and, as an example, he referred to air transport , where the respective national flag companies can cooperate more vigorously.

"The Cabo Verdean company has licences to fly to the United States and through this partnership, Angola Airlines (TAAG) could take advantage of this route," he said, making an assessment of his visit of a few hours to Benguela Province, where was received by Governor Luís Nunes da Fonseca.

He also added that his country has great potential and experience in the areas of tourism and hotels, where they can pass on their knowledge to Angola.

The agreements that Cabo Verde has with the Community of West African States (ECOWAS) may also open doors for Angola to enter that region, which it considers to be a large market.

Regarding Angola's potential, he recalled the contractual process under which the country made available to Cabo Verde a large portion of agricultural land in Quibala locality, Angola's centre-west Province of Cuanza Sul, which could facilitate the coming of Cabo Verdeans to work and explore the land, for the benefit of the markets of both countries.

Asked about his visit to the Cabo Verdean community in Benguela, he said it was a fraternity visit and also aimed to increase the self-esteem of his fellow country people, stressing that "since Cabo Verdeans are a migratory people", so the President must really make these visits "to give his people some comfort and listen to their problems".

