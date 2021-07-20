Nigeria: Jigawa, Kano Ban Sallah Durbar, Restrict Eid Prayers Over Covid-19 Third Wave

The state governments banned durbar ceremonies in compliance with a directive by the federal government on COVID-19.

Jigawa and Kano state governments have banned durbar activities and the customary centaralised Eid prayers at the Eid-el Kabir to be celebrated on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The state governments said this is in compliance with a circular issued by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 putting six states and the FCT on red alert over the third wave of COVID-19.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the emergence of the Delta variant of coronavirus infection in the country and the rising number of new cases and hospitalisations, resulted in the Nigerian government announcing the preventive measure.

The affected states are Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau, aside from the nation's capital, FCT.

The Jigawa State government announced the ban on Sunday through a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Adamu Abdulkadir-Fanini.

The government also directed the decentralisation of the Eid prayer to neighborhood Friday Prayer Mosques (outdoor) and observation of limitations in all indoors gathering, the statement said.

"The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 under the leadership of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, advised all States of the Federation to heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given the renowned greater ease of spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

"The government further felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el- Kabir celebration and urged the general public and religious leaders in the state to be mindful of the potential for a wider spread of the virus during large gatherings," the statement said.

Kano also

On the part of Kano, the state's commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, said that the Eid Prayers would be held in mosques across the state.

He said the development was part of the measures adopted by Nigeria, like most parts of the African continent now facing a COVID-19 third wave after detecting the more transmissible Delta variant.

Mr Garba said the red alert allows authorities in the affected states to restrict celebrations and gatherings to a minimum, particularly the traditional Durbar (Hawan Sallah) which is marked by colourful horse riding events watched by large gatherings.

The commissioner also urged the public to observe safety protocols that involve the use of face masks, handwashing, and social distancing during Eid prayer.