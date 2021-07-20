Nigeria: Big Brother Naija Season 6 to Have Two Launch Shows

19 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

In a new twist, the organisers of Big Brother Naija announced today that the sixth season will have two launch shows. The launch show will begin on Saturday, July 24 and run till Sunday, July 25. To build suspense, the organisers are keeping the new look of the house, the number of housemates as well as the season's theme a secret.

However, they disclosed that the housemates will stay in the house for 72 days, and adhering to the Covid-19 safety guidelines, the housemates will not have contact with anyone outside the house as well as a no-audience live shows.

Also, there will be no SMS voting this season. Viewers can only vote via the DStv and GOtv apps and website.

"Our primary project is to provide access to our content to as many families as possible," explained Chief Customer Officer ofMartin Mabutho. "We asked ourselves if we really need SMS voting as opposed to giving access to many Africans as possible. We want people to have access to vote for the housemates as much as they can."

Subscribers on a higher bouquet will get more votes and Nigerians in the Diaspora can also view the show on Showmax Pro.

Keeping up with tradition, two types of currency will be introduced this season.

Speaking on the premiere of the show, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: "With each season of BBNaija we task ourselves on delivering great content that will take the excitement a notch higher and meet the entertainment needs of our customers. For this sixth season, we are pulling all the stops to give our customers a show like never seen before from Nigeria with end-to-end production best practices under global health and safety standards".

The 10-week long reality TV show will follow the lives of strangers as they interact and compete with each other

to win the grand prize of N90million worth of prizes.

