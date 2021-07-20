Nigeria: Call for First Cohort of Solutions Journalism Fellowship Nigeria

Blog

Nigeria, like the rest of the world, is dealing with a lot of problems. However, beyond all these problems, there are efforts to respond to them. Solutions Journalism aims to tell these stories of how people are responding to different social problems. The aim is to empower others experiencing similar problems with information on how they are being addressed.

Solutions Journalism adopts a solutions-oriented approach to storytelling; telling rigorous, investigative, and compelling stories of responses to existing social problems. The insights from these stories can help scale up the responses or replicate them in other places.

It differs from the traditional, often problem-focused journalism because it highlights what works, as opposed to what does not, and goes further to investigate why an intervention or solution to a social problem was able to bring change. Solutions Journalism also looks at what could have been done differently to improve or solve similar problems in other places. It can be used as an effective tool to hold the powerful accountable by showing them how others are solving problems, thereby removing excuses.

As part of our Solutions Journalism Africa Initiative project supported by the Solutions Journalism Network, we work with Newsrooms and individuals to spread the practice of solutions journalism in Nigeria. We train them to understand why solutions journalism matters and support them to produce these stories.

We are currently working with 10 newsrooms across Nigeria and will be onboarding 10 fellows as part of the initiative.

Like Journalists from the newsrooms, the fellows will be trained to understand how to produce solutions stories and supported to produce their own over the period of the fellowship (11 months).

What will you get?

Grant to produce any story of your choice (stories must be human interest and have health angles)

Remote support from a mentor to produce your proposed stories

Editorial freedom to work on your project using your preferred format (video, photography, audio, text, animation etc)

Access to exclusive workshops + webinars to hone your solutions journalism and storytelling skills

Access to a global network of solutions journalists and storytellers

Opportunity to publish stories in media outlets outside Nigeria

Priority in accepting and commissioning your pitches for publication on Nigeria Health Watch website after your fellowship is over

Who we are looking for

Someone affiliated with a media organisation or a freelancer

Someone passionate about telling stories of efforts to respond to various social problems especially around health

Someone who can tell compelling stories using multiple formats (In addition to writers, we want photojournalists, documentary photographers, podcasters, documentary video makers, graphic animators)

Someone who is already familiar with the solutions journalism framework or interested to learn about it

Someone willing and available to commit to the fellowship schedule (training, mentoring and periodic check-ins)

How to apply

Register to attend an information session where we will introduce solutions journalism (We recommend attending this session if you are not familiar with Solutions Journalism).

After attending the info session, you can apply here before the deadline (5pm, August 31st, 2021).

Schedule

July 19 - Open call for applications

July 28 - Solutions Journalism info session webinar

August 31 - Application close by 5pm

September 20th - Feedback to applicants

October 2021 - July 2022 - Fellowship period (onboarding, orientation, training, working on proposed projects)