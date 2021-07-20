Kenya: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 8

VIP treatment for Olympic teams

Airline procedures have changed quite a bit in Japan as Tokyo hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with Olympic athletes and officials being given priority for various services.

Olympic delegations are the first to board and the last to disembark from planes, and they have they own check-in counters with fast-tracked service. Japan Airlines is the official Olympic partner airline. Every effort is being made to separate Olympians from the rest of the public.

Google translate to the rescue

Our new guide yesterday was clearly struggling to communicate in English. Then he turned to his mobile phone, typed a few words in Japanese then turned my attention to the phone's screen.

"Unataka kwenda bafu?" the message on the phone said. I realised he was asking if I wanted to use the toilet (bathroom) after landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport from Fukuoka yesterday evening. Indeed, Google Translate is a handy tool here!

Hotel restrictions keep guests safe

Hotels are doing all it takes to keep Olympic guests feel safe and minimize their interaction with locals as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As standard procedure, separate lifts are assigned to Olympic guests who aren't allowed to entertain visitors in their rooms, or even in the lobby.

Separate dining rooms are also assigned, with the visitors urged to avoid venturing onto the streets without adequate reason. Hotel bars have also been temporarily closed, much to the chagrin of many.

TV sales rise due to closed door Games

Sales of big screen television sets are on the rise in Japan, largely because spectators will not be allowed at venues and will be forced to watch the action from home.

"Bic Camera's TV sales began rising in May and surged from late June. Sales in the week to July 4 were 10 percent larger than in the same period the previous year, when sales were strong due to the government handout," the Japan Times reported yesterday.

"At Nojima Corp., TV sales in the week to last Sunday increased by 20 percent from a year earlier."