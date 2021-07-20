Kenya: Pathologist Reveals How Conservationist Joannah Stutchbury Died

19 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Otieno

Environmentalist Joannah Stutchbury was shot six times in the head and upper limbs and died from excessive bleeding, a postmortem has revealed.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, who conducted the exam on Monday, said Stutchbury was shot three times in the head and three times in the upper limbs.

Two bullets hit her left upper limb while one hit the right, he said, adding she was shot in these areas while trying to defend herself.

Conservationist Stutchbury had been living in fear of her life

The exam also revealed that the conservationist was shot at close range as there was tattooing - gun powder deposits - on her skin.

The pathologist also said some teeth were missing from the right jaw and that there was a bullet track in the brain.

More to follow

Read the original article on Nation.

