Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Exceed 193,000, Positivity Rate at 8.2%

19 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya on Monday recorded 431 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 5,281 tested in the last 24 hours, marking a positivity rate of 8.2 percent, a decline from 8.8 percent recorded the previous day.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said number of confirmed cases since the first one last March rose to 193,189 and that 2,059,193 tests had been conducted since that time.

Of the new patients, 416 were Kenyans and 15 foreigners, and 284 male and 134 female.

Nairobi led with 256 infections and was followed by Machakos with 36, Kilifi 26, Nyeri 19, Nakuru 18, Kiambu 17, Mombasa eight, Kirinyaga and Meru six each, Kericho , Migori , Taita Taveta and Turkana four each, Siaya, Kisii and Embu three.

Kajiado, Kitui, Murang'a and Tana River had two cases each while Garissa, Kakamega, Narok, Nyandarua, Homa Bay and Kwale each reported one case.

The death toll rose by eight to 3,783, but Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe explained that they were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in March and June.

He also announced that 595 more patients had recovered from the disease, 542 under home-based isolation and care and 53 at hospitals countrywide, raising the total to 182,921.

According to the ministry, 1,224 patients had been hospitalized by Monday while 4,358 were being treated at home.

Of the admitted patients, 134 were in intensive care units, 35 of them on ventilator support, 70 on supplemental oxygen and 29 under observation.

Another 284 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 262 of them in general wards and 22 in high dependency units.

