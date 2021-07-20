Kenya: Meru Polytechnic Closed Indefinitely After Riot Over Student Union Elections

19 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Wanyoro

Meru National Polytechnic was Monday closed indefinitely after students rioted over alleged rigging in union elections held last Friday.

The students had staged peaceful protests outside the institution's gate at Gitoro, when anti-riot police arrived and lobbed teargas canisters to disperse them.

The management then gave the over 13,000 students 30 minutes to vacate the institution, with those sponsored by the National Youth Service (NYS) ordered to report to their Yatta base.

Dozens of students were arrested and taken to Meru police station for not adhering to the vacate order.

Addressing the press, the students said they were angered by the management's decision to hold an online election as the majority of them wanted the polls conducted manually.

They also alleged massive rigging and that many people were denied the opportunity to vote after they found their ballots had been cast by other people.

"We protested on Friday but the management has not yet addressed the issue. Many students missed the opportunity to elect their preferred candidates," said Boniface Kirimi, who vied for the polytechnic president's post.

Ms Dorcas Micheni, who eyed the secretary-general position, said they were dismayed by the decision to close the institution in the absence of Chief Principal Stephen Rukaria.

"We had been holding peaceful protests until police came and lobbed teargas at us. We were only exercising our rights but the police used excessive force," she said.

Many students were injured while being ejected from the institution.

Mr Melvin Weru appealed for the reopening of the institution so that they can prepare for exams set for November.

He said students also demanded the transfer of the dean of students, saying the office had failed to protect their welfare, as food prices in the cafeteria skyrocketed.

