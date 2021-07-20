Nigeria: Singer Tiwa Savage Loses Father

20 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Tiwa Savage wrote, "Early hours of this morning you made peaceful transition, you fought till very end."

Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Tiwatope Savage a.k.a Tiwa Savage has lost her father.

The African super musician took to her Instagram page @tiwasavage on Monday to announce the sad news.

She wrote, "Early hours of this morning you made peaceful transition, you fought till very end.

"You really fought daddy and it had been rough for you these past couple of years but you are resting now.

"This is tough on me, I am so numb, so weak. Rest in perfect peace my king.

"I love you daddy.

Meanwhile her fans had flooded her page with condolence messages.

Alex Ekubo wrote, "please be strong, daddy is in a better place."

Another fan, Denolagrey, "I am sorry for your loss love. God is with you. Stay strong. Sending so much love."

Djbign said "we were just talking about him yesterday. He is with the Lord."

Dareynow also wrote, "Please accept our heartfelt condolences for your loss Tiwa."

Tiwatope made her debut studio album 'Once Upon a Time' in 2013.

It was supported by seven singles: 'Kele Kele Love', 'Love Me (3x)", "Without My Heart", 'Ife Wa Gbona', 'Folarin', 'Olorun Mi' and 'Eminado'.

The album was nominated for Best Album of the Year at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and for Best R&B/Pop Album at The Headies 2014.

She has many other released hit songs and awards.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

