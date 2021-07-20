Rwanda: Tokyo 2020 - Hakizimana Out to End Rwanda's Olympic Medal Jinx

Long-distance runner John Hakizimana has said he is concerned by Rwanda's 37-year drought for an Olympic medal as he and his counterparts seek to end the run ahead of the Olympic Games scheduled from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

The APR Athletics Club runner is one of the five athletes representing Rwanda at the Tokyo 2020 Games alongside female long-distance runner Marthe Yankurije, cyclist Moise Mugisha and swimming duo Eloi Maniraguha and Alphonsine Agahozo.

The athletes joined the Olympic Village in Tokyo on Monday, July 19, after spending a two-week training camp in Hachimantai City as they bid to end the country's wait for the first Olympic medal since Rwanda started to participate in the Olympic Games in 1984.

Hakizimana admits Rwanda's Olympic medal jinx is a burden and he and his counterparts are carrying and looking forward to getting rid of it ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"Of course it [Olympic medal drought] feels like a burden to every athlete who represents the country in the Games edition after edition, but we can play our part and see if we can end this unwanted run. We came here with a shared objective to win [medals] and everyone here stands a 50-50 chance to win a medal before the competition begins," Hakizimana said.

"You have to fight until the end and everything is possible at the moment," he added.

Hakizimana, 26 is now working hard every day to improve his performance during his training sessions as he prepares to compete in the men's marathon scheduled on August 8 which marks the final day of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"I am now 70 per cent ready for the race at the Tokyo Games but I still have some days to work and reach my best before I go for the competition," he said.

"Of course I know I am going to compete against the best athletes but I came to Japan on merit as well. I am here because I worked for it and I am worth it. I am ready to fight till the last minute," he added.