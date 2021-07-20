Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Police Assure Adequate Security in Lagos

20 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police Command in Lagos State, on Monday, said it had deployed adequate human and material resources to different parts of the state in preparation for a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, gave the assurance in a statement signed by the Spokesman for the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Odumosu said that the command had strategised and fortified security across the state before, during and after the festive period.

According to him, the Command Order of operation prepared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, has put measures in place to manage possible heavy traffic in and out of the state due to increased movement of people.

Odumosu said that the command had also taken into consideration the likelihood of hoodlums, who might want to leverage on the heavy traffic in the state and attack motorists in traffic.

"I have, therefore, ordered that a large number of surveillance motorcycles, Anti-Traffic Robbery teams and intelligence apparatuses should be deployed to strategic places, especially areas that are vulnerable to attacks, to monitor the traffic and keep hoodlums at bay.

"Officers are directed to be alive to their duties and ensure provision of adequate security for lives and property of the good people of Lagos State, especially Muslim faithful and fun seekers, during the festive period and beyond.

"I have directed the tactics Commanders and Special Squads to embark on continuous and massive raid of identified black spots in their respective areas of responsibility.

"Such raid must be purposeful and credible so as to be in tune with the Standard Operating Procedures of the Nigeria Police Force and international practices," he said.

The police boss urged Muslim faithful, fun seekers and the good people of the state to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with decorum and moderation, assuring the general public of improved security system in Lagos state.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

