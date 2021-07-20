Tanzania: Ruling CCM Triumphs in Pemba By-Election

MEMBERS of the ruling CCM in Konde constituency in Pemba have been celebrating after their candidate Mr Sheha Mpemba Faki emerged the winner in the by-election held on Sunday.

Mr Faki garnered 1,796 votes against his closest rival from ACT-Wazalendo, Mr Muhammed Said Issa, who garnered 1,375 votes in the polls that involved 14 political parties. The CCM victory was received with great joy as the winner Faki promised to bring development to the constituency, claiming that the opposition failed to do enough for the people in the past 25 years they have been in charge of the constituency.

Konde constituency byelection was managed by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and its returning officer Mr Yassin Jabu declared the CCM candidate the winner of the legislative seat in the Union Parliament, which became vacant following the death of its MP Mr Khatib Said Haji from ACTWazalendo, who won in the 2020 General Election.

"I thank the voters and my party CCM for a good campaign. I am prepared to serve the people with vigour and determination," Faki said. The CCM Secretary for Ideology and Publicity- Zanzibar Ms Catherine Peter Nao said they were happy with the results, attributing the victory to the quality of the candidate the party picked. She also said that the people of Pemba Island are now benefiting from the smooth democracy and the Government of National Unity (GNU), leading to peace and stability.

ADA-TADEA party Chairman Juma Ali Khatib, commenting on the election results, said CCM has started well in implementing its 2020-2025 election manifesto and therefore, it was difficult for the opposition to win the seat. "I have often said it is difficult to defeat CCM, without our opposition uniting," he said.

The results were as follows CCM-1796; ACT-Wazalendo 1375; Chadema 857 votes; CUF 624; ADA Tadea 56; Demokrasia Makini 56; NCCR 83; TLP 45; SAU 39; TLP 45; UDPP 29; NRA 44; and CKK 18. Konde by-elections in the northern region of Pemba was held after the death of former Member of Parliament for the Act-Wazalendo late Khatib Said Haji who died on May 20th this year. Registered voters were 6,636 and those who turned out to vote were 5, 050,