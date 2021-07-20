Tanzania: Police, TRA Officials Implicated in Narcotic Deals

THE Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) seized a total of 99.33 kilograms of narcotic drugs in separate incidents last month, it has been revealed.

This was revealed by DCEA Commissioner General Gerald Kusaya at a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday. Eight people were nabbed during the anti-narcotics operations, including a police officer and two officials with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), according to the Authority. He named the suspected drug dealers as Police Corporal Deodatus Massare and TRA officers, Andrew Paul and Ally Juma, residents of Kurasini and Kinyerezi respectively.

The Commissioner General recalled that in early June, 2021 the Authority in collaboration with other state organs seized 88.27 kg of narcotic drugs in a Toyota Prado which was abandoned at Kimara Korogwe area in Dar es Salaam. "In our investigation into the seized vehicle, we found that some drugs were stolen by some dishonest civil servants who were involved in the crime," said Mr Kusaya.

According to Mr Kusaya, on June 18, 2021, at Mburahati Madoto, NHC areas they managed to arrest a couple, Jamal Nangatukile and his wife, Mariyamau Bacha with heroin weighing 494.52 grams. Kusaya pointed out that they arrested the police officer, Corporal Massare on June 19, 2021 with 1.04 kilograms of heroin. The Commissioner General further revealed that on June 21, 2021 at Mivinjeni area within Temeke District, they arrested TRA officer Paul with 1.02 Kilograms of Heroin. He pointed out that the TRA officer was with his colleagues Said Mgoha, a resident of Mtoni Kijichi and George David Mwakang'ata, a businessman and resident of Mtoni Kijichi.

"On June 23, 2021, we arrested the Tanzania Revenue Authority Officer Ally Juma Ally, a resident of Kinyerezi in Dar es Salaam along with Abubakar Abdall, a businessman, with Methamphetamine weighing 597.61 grams," Mr Kusaya revealed. He said that after searching Ally's house located at Kinyerezi area, he was found in possession of 82.43m/- in cash plus 5,100 US dollars, some amount allegedly linked with the illegal trade.

"All the suspects have been taken to court facing charges of involvement in drug trafficking, which is an economic crime according to the laws of our country," he said. The Commissioner-General said that despite the arraignment of the suspects, the Authority was going on with the investigations into the cases to identify other criminals who were involved in the incident.

"I take this opportunity to issue a strong warning to those who want to try the government's seriousness or those thinking of engaging in this illegal trade. My advice to them is that they should stop this business forthwith and focus on business and other legitimate activities," he stressed.