Tanzania: Govt to Revisits Mobile Levy

FINANCE and Planning Minister, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba announced Monday the government is reviewing the mobile transaction levy regulations to resolve shortcomings in the implementation of 2021 Financial Act.

In a joint press address with the Minister for Communication and Information Technology Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, Dr.Nchemba revealed that the two ministries have received directives from the President and are set to meet the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa on the matter.

"The government has heard the grievances and we have already started working on them," he noted adding: "I urged people to remain calm on this matter, we will continue to clarify in areas that need clarification and we will take action in such areas, which needs action to build our nation."

Mobile phone users were required to pay a certain percentage in their mobile transactions effectively July 15, 2021 as part on an initiative to attain a self-reliance national budget. The levy has, however, been received with mixed feeling.

Dr Nchemba explained that since the law has been enacted by the Parliament, it will be implemented but their rooms for adjustment on the regulations formed by his ministry.

"The president has instructed us to act on these grievances," he assured warning those trying to mislead the public on the real intention of the levy to watch out.

The Minister said he has instructed the team of experts to review the National Payment System and the Electronic and Postal Communication with the view of arriving at a better conclusion on the matter.