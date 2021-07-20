Tanzania: Govt to Revisits Mobile Levy

19 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

FINANCE and Planning Minister, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba announced Monday the government is reviewing the mobile transaction levy regulations to resolve shortcomings in the implementation of 2021 Financial Act.

In a joint press address with the Minister for Communication and Information Technology Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, Dr.Nchemba revealed that the two ministries have received directives from the President and are set to meet the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa on the matter.

"The government has heard the grievances and we have already started working on them," he noted adding: "I urged people to remain calm on this matter, we will continue to clarify in areas that need clarification and we will take action in such areas, which needs action to build our nation."

Mobile phone users were required to pay a certain percentage in their mobile transactions effectively July 15, 2021 as part on an initiative to attain a self-reliance national budget. The levy has, however, been received with mixed feeling.

Dr Nchemba explained that since the law has been enacted by the Parliament, it will be implemented but their rooms for adjustment on the regulations formed by his ministry.

"The president has instructed us to act on these grievances," he assured warning those trying to mislead the public on the real intention of the levy to watch out.

The Minister said he has instructed the team of experts to review the National Payment System and the Electronic and Postal Communication with the view of arriving at a better conclusion on the matter.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X