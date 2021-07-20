Tanzania: Lake Tanganyika Ready Asfc Final

WITH seven days to go before the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) final kick off, rehabilitation works at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma are said to be at advanced stage.

The country's big guns Young Africans and Simba will meet at the venue on Sunday in their first ever meeting in ASFC finals and the first of its kind to be staged in Kigoma.

Simba will be trying to become the first side to win the ASFC title twice in a row in front of their traditional rivals who have not won a major domestic title for the past four seasons.

However, giving the progress remarks of the renovation works recently, Kigoma Football Association (KFA) Vice Chairman Mbuya Kalima said everything is going according to the plan and that the game will be staged there as scheduled.

"The works are unfolding well and our main focus is to make sure that the pitch is fully upgraded that is why it is now in a good shape ahead of the epic final.

"Let me urge many people to come and experience this great match since we have enough food and accommodation places to welcome the massive turnout of people," Kalima said.

Moreover, Kalima narrated that they have adequate water supply within the stadium which is a big advantage for them to ensure that facelift works are properly conducted.

He also seized the opportunity to cement that Lake Tanganyika venue will succeed to host the high profile encounter unlike with what many people were saying that the match could be rescheduled at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Last season, the ASFC final was played at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga, Rukwa where the reigning champions Simba overshadowed Namungo 2-1 to lift the silverware.

It was a good path for Namungo as they booked a ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup and they succeeded to step into the group stage of the contest.

This should, however, be a challenge to residents of Kigoma to ensure that they do whatever it takes to produce a team capable to compete in the top flight league in the upcoming seasons.