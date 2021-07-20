South Africa: 'Stalingrad Season 27' - Prosecution Asks High Court to Rule Against Jacob Zuma's Latest Application

GCIS/Flickr
President Jacob Zuma addresses the KwaZulu-Natal InvestSA One Stop Shop launch in Durban, 18 November 2017.
19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday heard just under four hours of argument on whether a postponement was necessary so that former president Jacob Zuma could be physically present in court to give evidence during his special plea application in the arms deal corruption case, in which he is being tried alongside French arms manufacturer Thales.

Jacob Zuma said in his papers, filed over the weekend, that he wanted to be present in court for his trial, as was his constitutional right, and that a virtual platform would infringe on this.

Zuma was following proceedings via an audiovisual link from Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Presiding officer, Judge Piet Koen, had issued a directive saying the special plea application, which was set down for Monday, should be held virtually.

The state argued that there was no justification or necessity for the special plea to be argued orally, and that a virtual platform was "legitimate, lawful and appropriate" for the determination thereof, using papers already submitted.

Zuma was yet again seeking to delay proceedings, said advocate Wim Trengove for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and his application for postponement should be dismissed.

"We proceed on the basis that if you find oral evidence...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

